GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.81

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $18.35. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 396,995 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128,485 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares in the last quarter.

