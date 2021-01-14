Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.57. Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 12,129 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$23.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.