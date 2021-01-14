Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 6.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 4,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

