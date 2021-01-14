GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Raised to $35.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GP. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.03. 3,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.04 million and a PE ratio of -230.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

