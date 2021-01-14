Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 12,501,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.