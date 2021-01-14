Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $55,000.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,782,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

