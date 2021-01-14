Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,610 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.