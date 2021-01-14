Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Chewy accounts for 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after buying an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chewy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Chewy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of CHWY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.63. 3,390,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,968. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of -266.58 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,865 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

