Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Separately, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,561,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,439,230. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

