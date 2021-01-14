Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 3,075 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,920 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 969,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

