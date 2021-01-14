Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 6,182 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after buying an additional 231,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after buying an additional 75,683 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 2,552,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,266. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

