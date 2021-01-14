Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,938. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

