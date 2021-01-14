Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 17,365 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $167.26. 364,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.