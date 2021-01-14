Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 18,155 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 7.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.85. 10,021,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

