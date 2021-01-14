Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $256.27. 2,824,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,510. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

