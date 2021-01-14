Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Down 10%

Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 448,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.