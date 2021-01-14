Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading Up 5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) shares were up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 238,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 132,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.