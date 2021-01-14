Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Grifols has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

