Grin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.07 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Grin has a market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,527.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.18 or 0.03129956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.26 or 0.01344041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.77 or 0.00573700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00424749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00283467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00019938 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,784,660 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

