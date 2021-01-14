GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $50.48. Approximately 3,165,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,550,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.80 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.