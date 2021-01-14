GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Up 14.2%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shot up 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.69. 1,147,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 251,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

