GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) versus Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) Head-To-Head Review

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Mastery Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastery Education has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GSX Techedu and Mastery Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 6 6 0 0 1.50 Mastery Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $62.15, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Mastery Education.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Mastery Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -10.56% -38.75% -15.03% Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Mastery Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 41.42 $32.56 million $0.13 411.54 Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Mastery Education.

Summary

Mastery Education beats GSX Techedu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mastery Education

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

