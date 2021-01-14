Guider (GDR) Trading 64.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $11,596.35 and $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

