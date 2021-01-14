Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Danimer Scientific makes up approximately 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE DNMR traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 3,046,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,356. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

