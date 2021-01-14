Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Global Net Lease comprises about 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 63.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 464,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,954.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL remained flat at $$16.95 during trading on Thursday. 528,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,062. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.