Guild Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AZN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. 10,517,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,291,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

