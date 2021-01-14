Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Cigna accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $15,096,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

