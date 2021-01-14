Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,641,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,423,797. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

