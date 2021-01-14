Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,274 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,402. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $153.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.