Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,925 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,961,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.