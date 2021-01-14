Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,200 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,578. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.