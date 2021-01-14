Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.