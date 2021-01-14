Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $14.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,740.18. 1,064,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,770.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,615.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.