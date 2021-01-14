Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,260 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Shares of CF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

