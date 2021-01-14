Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,156 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 2.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $187.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

