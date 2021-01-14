H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) (LON:SLNG) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) (LON:SLNG) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46). Approximately 352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm has a market cap of £2.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) (LON:SLNG)

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.