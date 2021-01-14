HackenAI (HAI) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

