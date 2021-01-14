Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

HALO stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 34,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,217. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 302,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

