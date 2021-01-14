Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €9.05 ($10.65) and last traded at €9.04 ($10.63). Approximately 80,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.99 ($10.58).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAB shares. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.72 million and a P/E ratio of 36.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

