Handshake (HNS) Price Up 35% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Handshake has a market cap of $55.91 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.02 or 0.03146479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.17 or 0.01322698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.00550086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00414318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00282648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 348,688,110 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

