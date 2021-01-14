Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. 778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

