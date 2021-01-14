Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 62,815 shares of company stock valued at $429,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

