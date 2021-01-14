Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $809.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,815 shares of company stock valued at $429,553. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harmonic by 562.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.