Harpoon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,621% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

