HashCoin One Day Volume Hits $37,423.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. HashCoin has a market cap of $214,318.34 and $37,423.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

