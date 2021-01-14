Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.65 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00008434 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.65 million and approximately $466,164.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.60 or 0.03135191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00385711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.39 or 0.01317715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00548071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00421647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00282700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,334,397 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

