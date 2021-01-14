HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,114. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $465,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

