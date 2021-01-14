HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $81,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.22. 8,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,317. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.