Head to Head Analysis: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) vs. SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $288.52 million 18.11 -$8.50 million $0.04 1,437.00 SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.13 $18.64 million $0.76 20.03

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SailPoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies 1.12% 5.02% 2.24% SolarWinds 3.12% 9.33% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SailPoint Technologies and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 SolarWinds 2 5 4 0 2.18

SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $44.82, suggesting a potential downside of 22.02%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Summary

SolarWinds beats SailPoint Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; and IdentityAI, a multi-tenant AI and ML SaaS subscription offering that helps organizations detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It offers suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution, as well as provides service management software. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

