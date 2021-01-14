Head-To-Head Comparison: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) versus Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.13 million ($2.99) -45.82 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -22.95

Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Turning Point Therapeutics and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 1 9 0 2.90

Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $137.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Kura Oncology has a consensus target price of $39.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -27.88% -27.00% Kura Oncology N/A -30.96% -28.02%

Volatility and Risk

Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Turning Point Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+, or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and TPX-0131, a preclinical ALK inhibitor. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.